Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,696,655 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

