Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $161.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.33.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.52 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,974 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,865 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

