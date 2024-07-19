Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $153.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.