Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health updated its FY24 guidance to at least $37.20 EPS.
Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE ELV traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $501.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
