Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at about $9,818,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 88.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,662,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

