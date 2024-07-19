Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
Enablence Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.17.
Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter.
Enablence Technologies Company Profile
Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enablence Technologies
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.