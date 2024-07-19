Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Enablence Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a market cap of C$31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.17.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

