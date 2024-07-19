Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.31. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,026,145 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $19,008,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

