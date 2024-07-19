Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 965,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,359,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,881,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 55,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.