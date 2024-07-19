Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 389.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 82,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,262. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

