Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,964.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,964.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,012.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 216,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,194. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

