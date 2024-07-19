Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 9,649 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $41.67. 334,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

