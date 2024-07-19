Entropy Technologies LP Has $373,000 Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,247,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 54.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 469,640 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.91. 11,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,698. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

