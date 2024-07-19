Entropy Technologies LP Has $427,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. 31,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,608. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEX

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.