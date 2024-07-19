Entropy Technologies LP Has $509,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

