Entropy Technologies LP Invests $351,000 in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 281,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,094. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

