Entropy Technologies LP Invests $401,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.49. 29,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,589 shares of company stock worth $3,026,760. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

