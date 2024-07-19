Entropy Technologies LP Invests $435,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,270,000 after purchasing an additional 406,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

