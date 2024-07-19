Entropy Technologies LP Invests $450,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

ASO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,273. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

