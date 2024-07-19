Entropy Technologies LP Invests $466,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 167,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 58,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,844. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

