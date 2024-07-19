Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,059 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in APi Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,313. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

