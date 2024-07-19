Entropy Technologies LP Sells 17,474 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,474 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hess by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $131.61 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.21.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

