Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $63.15 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Envestnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,183,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 207,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

