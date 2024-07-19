Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENV

Envestnet Stock Down 0.1 %

ENV opened at $61.54 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.