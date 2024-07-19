ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth about $1,903,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ePlus by 349.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ePlus by 100.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 232,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Stories

