Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.17. The company had a trading volume of 179,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.