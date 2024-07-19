Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.16. The company had a trading volume of 310,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,528. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.75.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

