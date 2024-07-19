Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Repligen Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.72. Repligen has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 183.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

