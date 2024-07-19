Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $69.56 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Ergo has a total market cap of $69.56 million and approximately $590,022.32 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,638.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.96 or 0.00585097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00109616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00035350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00244201 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00050685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00070484 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,469,748 coins and its circulating supply is 76,470,996 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

