Ethena Staked USDe Trading Up 0.1% This Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $14.39 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,572,621,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,575,051,023.6713781. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.08501363 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,491,427.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

