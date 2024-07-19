Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.65 and last traded at 4.65. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.26.

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

