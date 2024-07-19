Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Update

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 659.0 days.

Shares of EAPIF opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.27. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.70.

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids and hormones; and opiates and controlled substances, as well as lipids.

