European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Stock Price Up 42.9%

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 62,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

About European Commercial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.