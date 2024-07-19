EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
