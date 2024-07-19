Evercore ISI Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $56.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.92.
Ventas Stock Performance
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
