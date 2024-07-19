Evercore ISI Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $74.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.