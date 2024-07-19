Evercore ISI Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.52.

WDC opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

