Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGRU) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Evergreen Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

