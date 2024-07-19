Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

