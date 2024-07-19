Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK opened at $0.55 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

