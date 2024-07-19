Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,408 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 492,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,651.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 512,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,104. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

