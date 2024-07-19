Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,800,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,005,000 after purchasing an additional 797,918 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. 7,953,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,711,305. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

