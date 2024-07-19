Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.79 and last traded at $118.15. Approximately 3,247,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 17,677,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $463.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

