EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Position Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,407 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after acquiring an additional 488,206 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 445,289 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,641,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 769,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,506. The firm has a market cap of $458.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

