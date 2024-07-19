F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

