Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 3.8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. 18,908,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 110,312,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.