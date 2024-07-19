FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Insider Activity at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $167,661.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,423,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ FARO opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.25.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.