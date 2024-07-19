Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 74,072 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,280,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

