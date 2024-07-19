FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.31. 1,282,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.13. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.