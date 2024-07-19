Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 127,795 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,730,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 199,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

