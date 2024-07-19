Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.48 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $150.88 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.